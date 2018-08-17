Clear

Air Show road closures, parking, events

A guide to parking, road closures and other events leading up to the Terre Haute Air Show.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 9:50 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Blue Angels are taking flight for their last practice run at noon Friday. The Air Show flights officially start at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The airport says they estimate nearly 15,000 cars will need to be parked over the two-day event. Parking will be in a large grassy area on the west end of the airport.

There will be two lanes of traffic into the airport. Drivers will come on East S.R. 42 at S.R. 46. Signs are already posted at the intersection to point drivers in the right direction. There will also be 120 volunteers guiding the way.

The entrance on Chamberlain Road is for workers, volunteers and vendors only. You'll have to have a specific pass to use Chamberlain.

According to the schedule, parking gates open at 8 a.m. The show gates open at 9 a.m. The airport says the earlier you get there, the closer you’ll be able to park.
Before the Air Show on Friday night, you have a chance to meet some of the pilots with the Blue Angels who will put on the show. Part of Downtown Terre Haute will be closed off for a meet and greet.

It all starts at 5 p.m. on Wabash Avenue.

You can even have your picture taken with them and get autographs. There will be bounce houses, face painting, a beer garden and food trucks.

Because of all the fun, the city of Terre Haute will close Wabash Avenue between 5th and 6th Streets. The city will also close 5th Street, between Wabash Avenue and Ohio Street. Those closings will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

