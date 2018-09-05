TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man who foiled a terror attack in France will be speaking soon at Indiana State University.
Former Air Force Staff Sergeant Spencer Stone tackled an assailant on a Paris-bound train.
Stone will be talking to people about what makes a hero and the importance of taking action.
He will start the ISU Speaker Series for this school year.
Stone will speak on Tuesday, September 25th at 7:00 p.m.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Related Content
- Air Force vet that foiled terror attack in France to kick off ISU Speaker Series
- Golden Dragon Acrobats dazzle at Speaker Series
- Racing legend makes stop in Terre Haute for ISU Speaker Series
- Speaker Series guest talks about the importance of customer service
- Mental health the topic of Thursday night speaker series
- Defining Lone Wolf Terrorism: Discussion takes place at ISU
- AP sources: US, France and UK discuss gas attack response
- Man who stopped terror attack to speak in Terre Haute
- ISU Celebrates Founders Day
- ISU holds public auction
Scroll for more content...