Air Force vet that foiled terror attack in France to kick off ISU Speaker Series

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man who foiled a terror attack in France will be speaking soon at Indiana State University.

Former Air Force Staff Sergeant Spencer Stone tackled an assailant on a Paris-bound train.

Stone will be talking to people about what makes a hero and the importance of taking action.

He will start the ISU Speaker Series for this school year.

Stone will speak on Tuesday, September 25th at 7:00 p.m.

The presentation is free and open to the public.