Agency selected for Vigo County Jail assessment

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 10:00 AM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2018 10:00 AM

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners report a decision has been made on who will complete the assessment for the Vigo County Jail. 

At a meeting on Wednesday morning the Commissioners approved a contract for RJS  Inc. for a complete jail assessment. The Commissioners expect work to begin as soon as possible. 

Commissioners report they chose this company because they could provide a complete assessment for them. 

"The RJS partnership proposes a cost-effective and unique approach to assessing the provision of criminal justice and jail service ion Vigo County and the development of a draft action plan," RJS stated in paperwork to the Vigo County Commissioners. 

Paperwork from RJS to Vigo County Commissioners stated they want to do four on site visits ranging from three to four days per visit, off-sit research, analyses, report work, and conference calls. 

RJS is projecting this assessment will take between six to eight months from start, unless extended by mutual agreement and the projected cost is $95,000. 

