Agency awarded for work at abandoned mine site

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A mine site cleanup project earned the Indiana Department of Natural Resources a top honor.

The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation & Enforcement award the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Division of Reclamation, Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Program with the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Mid-Continent Region Award.

DNR worked to make the Snow Hill Abandoned Mine Land Site 882 in Vigo County safer. The property is tucked away in northwestern Vigo County, along North Coal Creek.

Large refuse piles caused environmental damage. Acid mine drainage and eroding coal refuse from two refuse piles clogged the North Coal Creek channel and substantially degraded its water quality.

DNR's Division of Reclamation oversaw a project to help make the area safer. Crews implemented a few new features as part of the work:

• placed impermeable liners and subsurface drainage structures,

on the tops of the two refuse piles and covered them with three feet of fill

• constructed a three-stage aerobic wetland and settling pond complex downstream

of the refuse piles to encourage oxidation of dissolved iron and remove

suspended iron oxides from the water column,

• & regraded and stabilized coal refuse embankments.

Last year, the Indiana DNR won the Mid-Continent Regional Award for reclamation work on the Sugar Ridge Fish and Wildlife Area 2 Project.