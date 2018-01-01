Police say no injuries in afternoon crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say no injuries came out of a hit and run crash in Terre Haute.

It happened Sunday afternoon on 3rd and Ohio Street.

Terre Haute Police told News 10 a vehicle hit a Mustang.

Police say the impact caused a chain reaction with a SUV, which ended up hitting the median. Officials say the Mustang hit a fire hydrant on the street.

Police were able to catch up with the driver who caused the accident on 19th and Crawford.

No other information has been released.