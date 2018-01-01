wx_icon Terre Haute 47°

wx_icon Robinson 48°

wx_icon Zionsville 42°

wx_icon Rockville 47°

wx_icon Casey 45°

wx_icon Brazil 47°

wx_icon Marshall 47°

Clear

Police say no injuries in afternoon crash in Terre Haute

It happened Sunday afternoon on 3rd and Ohio Street.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2018 4:41 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2018 4:45 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say no injuries came out of a hit and run crash in Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

It happened Sunday afternoon on 3rd and Ohio Street.

Terre Haute Police told News 10 a vehicle hit a Mustang. 

Police say the impact caused a chain reaction with a SUV, which ended up hitting the median. Officials say the Mustang hit a fire hydrant on the street.

Police were able to catch up with the driver who caused the accident on 19th and Crawford. 

No other information has been released.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It