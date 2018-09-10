Clear

After the fire department finished cutting an injured woman's lawn, she told News 10 how much it meant to her

She said a simple act of kindness went a long way, adding she is very grateful for the firefighters of Station Two at the Terre Haute Fire Department.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 6:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An emergency call in Terre Haute had a happy ending.

Last week, Judy Houtsch of Terre Haute was mowing her lawn when she fell into a hole.

When she couldn't get back up, she dialed 9-1-1.

Emergency crews took her to the hospital with a broken ankle...but their services didn't end there.

Local firefighters went back to Houtsch's house and finished mowing her lawn.

