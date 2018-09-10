TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An emergency call in Terre Haute had a happy ending.
Last week, Judy Houtsch of Terre Haute was mowing her lawn when she fell into a hole.
When she couldn't get back up, she dialed 9-1-1.
Emergency crews took her to the hospital with a broken ankle...but their services didn't end there.
Local firefighters went back to Houtsch's house and finished mowing her lawn.
She said a simple act of kindness went a long way, adding she is very grateful for the firefighters of Station Two at the Terre Haute Fire Department.
Related Content
- After the fire department finished cutting an injured woman's lawn, she told News 10 how much it meant to her
- Terre Haute firefighters finish mowing the lawn of an injured woman
- Fire department raising funds for injured pup
- Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn
- Washington township fire department plans new facility
- Two Knox County fire departments looking into new fire trucks
- Kroger finds mold in water meant for infants, recall issued
- Brazil Blessings Box, meant to help those in need, vandalized
- Health officials: Condoms are not meant to be reused
- Indianapolis Fire Department reviewing Flora fire probe
Scroll for more content...