After rescuing nearly 30 animals from dangerous conditions, Sullivan County Humane Society at maximum capacity

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 continues to follow an animal neglect case out of Sullivan County.

The discovery happened earlier this week in Paxton, Indiana.

Crews removed 26 dogs, one rabbit, and two dead animals that were so far decomposed, officials were not able to determine what they were.

Now, the shelter that took in the rescued animals is asking for your help.

The Sullivan County Humane Society was on the scene in Paxton.

They helped load up all of the neglected animals that were recovered.

After taking in the animals, the shelter is operating beyond capacity.

It took six people more than four hours to perform medical checks and make sure the animals were clean.

Two of the rescued dogs are pregnant.

Even though all of the animals have been cleared for adoption, the shelter has another problem...they are out of room.

They are maximum capacity.

Now, they are asking for help from you at home.

"Because we are at capacity, we cannot take in any more strays until we get some kennels open. We still need money for shots, for medicine. We don't know how long some of these animals are going to take before we can adopt them out," Julie Tow, president of the Humane Society of Sullivan County said.

They are asking for you to be patient as they try to make room for new dogs.

To contact or make a donation to the Humane Society, click here.