TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, the Rose-Show happened on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

The event returned after a nearly 20-year hiatus.

Students created more than 80 projects this academic year.

Many of them were for groups in the community.

Experts were there to judge the projects.

The Rose-Show started as a version of the World's Fair.

About 3,500 people attended the first event in 1927.