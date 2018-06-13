VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nine dogs have received a forever home after a major rescue operation left the Terre Haute Humane Society with nearly 40 dogs.
A total of 45 dogs were recently found living inside of a Vigo County garage.
LINK | TERRE HAUTE HUMANE SOCIETY IS TAKING CARE OF NEARLY 40 MORE DOGS
Six were allowed to stay with the homeowner.
In just a few weeks, nine dogs have been adopted out.
Plus, nearly $2,000 has been raised for the shelter.
LINK | SOME OF THE RESCUED VIGO COUNTY DOGS READY FOR ADOPTION
Operations manager Fred Strohm says its just a matter of time for each dog to get adopted.
He says some need more care and training before they are able to go home with someone.
Related Content
- After major rescue operation, nine dogs adopted out from TH Humane Society
- Major operation sends nearly 40 dogs to the Terre Haute Humane Society
- Some of the rescued Vigo County dogs ready for adoption
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
- Humane Society has message to pet owners
- After rescuing nearly 30 animals from dangerous conditions, Sullivan County Humane Society at maximum capacity
- Terre Haute Humane Society is taking care of nearly 40 more dogs
- Sullivan County rescued dogs making big social improvements on their way to adoption
- Celebrity servers take tips for Humane Society at Sonka's
- Pizza and Pets: Azzip Pizza gives back to humane society