After major rescue operation, nine dogs adopted out from TH Humane Society

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 4:21 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 4:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nine dogs have received a forever home after a major rescue operation left the Terre Haute Humane Society with nearly 40 dogs.

A total of 45 dogs were recently found living inside of a Vigo County garage.

Six were allowed to stay with the homeowner.

In just a few weeks, nine dogs have been adopted out.

Plus, nearly $2,000 has been raised for the shelter.

Operations manager Fred Strohm says its just a matter of time for each dog to get adopted.

He says some need more care and training before they are able to go home with someone.

