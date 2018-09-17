After getting transferred from Louisville, Terre Haute murder suspect appears in court

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect involved in an attempted murder case had his day in Vigo County Court.

Zavius King was recently arrested in Louisville and brought back to Vigo County for a charge of attempted murder.

That stems from a shooting on Elm Street in Terre Haute earlier this month.

In court, King was given a jury trial date of February 11th.

He remains in the Vigo County Jail on $100,000 with no 10 percent allowed.

He's expected to be back in court on September 27th.