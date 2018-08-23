Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

After completing one of his final wishes at Terre Haute Air Show, Vietnam veteran loses battle to ALS

The Wabash Valley is mourning the loss of a Vietnam veteran after he accomplished one of his final wishes at the Terre Haute Air Show last weekend.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 4:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is mourning the loss of a Vietnam veteran after he accomplished one of his final wishes at the Terre Haute Air Show last weekend.

On Sunday, we brought you the story of Kenneth Diredorf and his wish to set in a 'Huey' helicopter one more time.

He served as a machine gunner on a similar helicopter in Vietnam.

LINK | LOCAL VIETNAM VETERAN WITH ALS ACCOMPLISHES DREAM AT TERRE HAUTE AIR SHOW

He had five of his brothers from the war join him as well.

Sadly, he lost his eight-year-long fight to ALS.

Diredorf was 68.

His services will take place on Tuesday, August 28th.

The visitation will be held at Greiner Funeral Home in Terre Haute from 2:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Diredorf's services will take place at 4:00 with full military honors.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Margaret Avenue Drainage Project wraps up

Image

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner visits Sumner

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Image

Spaghetti Festival

Image

One more day of decent weather will be with us

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands