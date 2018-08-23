After completing one of his final wishes at Terre Haute Air Show, Vietnam veteran loses battle to ALS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is mourning the loss of a Vietnam veteran after he accomplished one of his final wishes at the Terre Haute Air Show last weekend.
On Sunday, we brought you the story of Kenneth Diredorf and his wish to set in a 'Huey' helicopter one more time.
He served as a machine gunner on a similar helicopter in Vietnam.
LINK | LOCAL VIETNAM VETERAN WITH ALS ACCOMPLISHES DREAM AT TERRE HAUTE AIR SHOW
He had five of his brothers from the war join him as well.
Sadly, he lost his eight-year-long fight to ALS.
Diredorf was 68.
His services will take place on Tuesday, August 28th.
The visitation will be held at Greiner Funeral Home in Terre Haute from 2:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m.
Diredorf's services will take place at 4:00 with full military honors.
