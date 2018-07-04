After a weekend fire, Terre Haute business will move into temprary home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute business damaged by a weekend fire hopes to open in a temporary location on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

The fire happened on Saturday around 4:00 at Backyard Leisure.

The fire heavily damaged the west side of the business.

Their showroom suffered water damage.

According to the fire department, the cause of the fire has been ruled electrical.

Backyard Leisure will open their temporary location next to Big-O Tires behind the mall.

They also plan to have all landline calls forwarded to employee cell phones.