After a month, injured pelican released after five others were killed

Just one month ago, a total of six pelicans were shot near the Newton Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area.

Posted: May. 1, 2018 3:47 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 3:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Just one month ago, a total of six pelicans were shot near the Newton Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area.

Five of those pelicans died, and one survived.

News 10 has learned the surviving pelican has been set free.

Since the shooting, the bird has been receiving treatment at the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic.

X-Rays revealed a bullet was lodged in the bird's GI Tract and it was suffering from high levels of lead intoxication.

While at the clinic, the federally protected bird was handfed 40 lbs of fish.

Two Newton, Illinois teens were charged in connection with the shooting.

