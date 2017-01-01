After a $350 charge for bad review, Indiana's AG sues Brown County hotel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you posted a truthful review online and then been penalized for it? Indiana's Attorney General wants to hear from you.

This all stems from a lawsuit filed in Brown County, Indiana that the Attorney General's Office filed against Abbey Management Inc.

The run Abbey Inn Hot Tub Suites and Wedding Chapel.

The AG's office says the business had a written policy of charging customers an additional $350 and then threatening them with legal action if the customer posted a negative review online.

The AG's office says at least one customer was charged this fee for leaving a negative review.

“People have the right to truthfully complain about bad service,” Attorney General Hill said. “They certainly should not be afraid they might be penalized for exercising this right. If you believe you have suffered retaliation or been threatened as a result of posting a truthful review, please contact our office and we will investigate your complaint.”

You can file a complaint by clicking here or calling 1-800-382-5516.