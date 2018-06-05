After 4 years, text-to -911 feature on phone has exceed expectations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's been four years since Indiana's dispatch centers began adopting text-to-911 technology. Now, all 92 counties in Indiana can send texts during emergencies.

While calling 911 remains the first and best option, texting is a close second. It is best for callers who are deaf and or have a speech-impairment as well as people who are in situations where speaking could be unsafe.

Rob McMullen, 911 director at Vigo County Dispatch, says the text-to-911 could possibly save your life.

"If your house is being broken into and you are hiding in the closet or bathroom, you can text 911 and nobody will hear you," said McMullen.

McMullen says Indiana's 911 centers received about 11 million calls in 2017. Of those calls, nearly 14,000 were texts sent to dispatch.

"When we get a call in and we are unable to talk to them or they just hang up, we will text them back," McMullen said.

He says the response has been great since text-to-911 was adopted back in 2014. Indiana's dispatch centers now receive an average of between 500 and 600 text-to-911 calls every day. The Vigo County Dispatch receives one or two a day.

Indiana is the only state where 911 telecommunicators can send texts after receiving a disconnected or dropped 911 call. McMullen says this is what sets Indiana apart from other states.

"We know that we are the leading edge and a lot of areas are looking to us to know what they need to do," he said.

McMullen says most of their 911 calls come from cell phones. When something goes wrong with a phone call, telecommunicators send an outbound text to that number to whether there is an emergency.

"No, I had no idea," he said.

Karol Stephens had no idea the texting feature existed.

"If someone is in a situation where they can't talk, can't speak, I think it's a great option," Stephens said.

Most say they are happy to see change with the times.

"I'm glad to hear that they are making improvements and getting with the times," Tyler Rector, a Terre Haute resident said. "It's a crazy world now. Anything can happen."

McMullen says the texting feature was originally created to get telecommunicators use to technology. Now, it has exceeded expectations and is another way to tackle an emergency.