Adjust your goals; tips to reach your new year resolutions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The YMCA in Terre Haute always gets a little boost of energy with each New Year. Erin Gregory with the YMCA says it happens every year like clockwork.

"We always see an influx of members in January. People who made those New Year resolutions and just want to hit it off the first of the year," said Gregory.

Getting in shape always seems to be the biggest goal for many but no matter what the goal it’s far too common to give it up until the next year. That’s why Lori Danielson does her best to help those seeking more assistance.

"I think the goal setting process itself is the easy part but why that goal is important to you whether it's your business or individually that's the most important part," said Danielson.

Danielson is the president of Go Time Coaching. It's her job to help people and businesses gain focus and take action.

Part of that is helping others achieve their goals no matter what they might be. Danielson says one of the best ways to stay on track is not to set difficult goals.

"Be simplistic in your goals. When we set 10, 12 or 20 goals ahead of us I think we are setting ourselves up to fail," said Danielson.

She also recommends not getting down on yourself if you fall behind. One thing she hopes for everyone is not to give up.

Just keep in mind that even though it may be a new year it's just another chance for you to succeed.

"I think we should all wake up today as if it’s New Year’s Day. I think if we all did that we would all be better off individually and as a community and a world," said Danielson.

Here are a few extra tips that Danielson suggest others to do to keep at their resolution.

- Work your mind muscle. Setting a goal to do something more or do less of something requires a change in current actions.

- Keep your goals relative to YOU....Set goals relative to what you’re past success has been not anyone else’s or other companies.

- Break your goal into small bite-size pieces.

- Be patient and be flexible. Know that the path to success is never a straight line.

If you would like to learn more about Go Time contact Lori Danielson via email at Loridanielson@gmail.com or call them at (812)241-7718.