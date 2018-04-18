Actress Jenna Fischer encourages students during Indiana visit

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Actress and author Jenna Fischer is encouraging college students to pursue their dreams.

The actress is best know for her role as Pam on the hit television show "The Office."

Fischer visited DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, Tuesday. She was invited for an Ubben Lecture. Before the lecture she spoke with journalism students in a press conference and acting students in a question and answer session.

Jenna Fischer says, "This is the place in life when you go from the cocoon of your academics to the real world and it's such an important part developmentally."

Fischer offered words of encouragement and explained why she chooses to speak with young people just beginning their professional careers.

"What's important to me about coming out and speaking to students is that this is when I needed this book. It was right at this time. This is when I needed this encouragement. This is when I needed this advice."

Fischer's book, "The Actor's Life: A Survivial Guide," details her journey to success including her struggles. She says it was several years until she got a speaking role and years more before she landed on "The Office."

"I think that I just want people to know that just because it's hard doesn't mean you're doing it wrong. It's just hard and that's life. If you want something and love something enough you just have to keep those steps moving forward even though it is difficult."

DePauw student journalists say they learned from the experience from both working the press conference and listen to Fischer's answers.

Fischer also says college is a good first step before pursuing a career.

"I think that time in college is so important because you figure out who you are separate from your parents and separate from your parents' politics and separate from the way you were raised. It's like where you get to get away and think who am I, what do I want to be in this world."