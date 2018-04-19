'Activisim has no age' Terre Haute Students 4 Change to host town hall forum on gun reform, school safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 100 students walked out of Terre Haute North Vigo High School in March.

Outside of Terre Haute North's doors were students coming together for not only support but change, in light of the tragedy in Parkland, Florida.

"Having everyone out there, standing for the same thing, I think it sent a really powerful message," said Sloan Pollom, THN Junior.



Last month, News 10 introduced you to three students from Terre Haute North. Sloan Pollom, Hannah Cervantes, and Ellie Hampton reached out to Vigo County School Corporation leaders to advocate for a walkout. Because of their efforts, the girls were able to organize one at their school on National Walkout Day.

However, the work did not stop there.

"You can only do so much with the March For Our Lives and with the walkout," said Hannah Cervantes, THN Junior.

The girls have now helped form a group called Terre Haute Students 4 Change. The group is made up of students from area high schools.

The group is hosting their first ever town hall on Friday, April 20th, and they've reached out to state and local lawmakers to join.

"The walkout was really to get the student body involved and aware of what's happening," said Cervantes, "The march was to get the community involved, and so this town hall is to get our politicians involved and really just spreading, and expanding, out to make a difference."

The forum is open to the public and will touch on topics such as gun reform and school safety.

"We're going to be voting, this is what we want and we want to see change," said Pollom, "and we want it to happen."

The girls are hopeful to see community and political involvement. They hope the town hall will serve as an opportunity for everyone to discuss not only opinions, but solutions.

"Activism has no age," said Cervantes, "and that even so, we are just in high school, we're still reaching out to these people and trying to make a difference and it is working."

The town hall is Friday, April 20th from 6-8 p.m. It will be held in the auditorium at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

If you're interested in learning more about Terre Haute Students 4 Change, you can email the group at thstudents4change@gmail.com.