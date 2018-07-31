Clear

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

The Terre Haute mayor says he wants employees and the public to feel safe in city hall. That's why active shooter training will be conducted there Wednesday.

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 7:28 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 10:33 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

Mayor Duke Bennett says the training will be as close to real life as possible. He says officers will fire blank rounds inside the building so employees can listen.

Mayor Duke Bennett says the training will be as close to real life as possible. He says officers will fire blank rounds inside the building so employees can listen.

The Terre Haute Police Department will not give specifics about the training but officers say it is similar to what is done with the school corporation.

Around 60 employees will participate.

Mayor Bennett says, "When this exercise begins we will all walk through the process of what we do in the event of an active shooter so when it starts then everybody will have to do the things that they had planned to do and then we can kind of debrief after that once we're completed with that exercise."

Officer Ryan Adamson says, "It's for their safety, it's for our safety to tell them what we expect when we show up, what they can expect from us whenever we're here and at the end of the day it creates a safer environment for everybody, not only for the people here but for the people who work at city hall."

The mayor says employees will have the opportunity to talk about their concerns and areas in need of improvement. More training may also be scheduled for the other city government agencies.

Mayor Bennett says, "For people on the outside, they want to feel safe coming places whether it's the courthouse, city hall or the mall or you name it we want them to feel safe so the bottom line is we want to be prepared."

The training will start before 3 pm on Wednesday. The mayor suggests you get any business done there before the training begins.

