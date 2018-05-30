'Active shooter' game creates controversy, simulating a school shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- An online video game that's soon to be released is receiving serious backlash. The game simulates a school shooting.

Audrey Ouillette, an 8th grader at Noblesville West Middle School, is ending the school year with an event that will stick with her for a lifetime.

"I thought it was a bad dream," Audrey said. "The teachers started freaking out. They were like 'Go, go, get out the door!'"

A student opened fire inside a classroom at her school in Noblesville, Indiana.

"I was really lucky with the place that I was at at the time," Audrey said.

She says she is safe and sound, but she has fear for the future.

"People need to not be afraid and feel comfortable about talking about what is going on in their mind," Audrey said.

Audrey says the shooter showed signs.

"He was the type of kid that always had a fascination with guns, suicide, and mass shootings. And, eventually, he acted on it," she said.

Now, Audrey's situation, like others nationwide, is a virtual reality too.

There is recent controversy about a forth-coming video in which players can simulate being an active shooter to terrorize a school.

Sean Snow, a parent, can hardly seem to watch a preview of the game posted online.

"It needs to be taken off. Just cancel it and don't even put it out there," Snow said. "It's showing people how to perfect school shootings."

The game is called 'Active Shooter.' It is set to be released on June 6.

"You're going to have people that have anger issues. That game {'Active Shooter'} might be just what it takes to push them over the edge," Snow said.

Michael Goins works at Disc Replay, a store that sells and buys used video games in Terre Haute.

"I was absolutely appalled," Goins said. "That's attacking our children. And, with the children being our future, I think that is something we should really stay away from," Goins said.

People will access the game on an online gaming platform called Steam.

The game Steam page released a statement saying they would reconsider the shooter option after receiving "such high amount of critics and hate."

Steam also released another statement that says, "Please do not take any of this seriously. This is only meant to be the simulation and nothing else. If you feel like hurting someone or people around you, please seek help from local psychiatrists or dial 911."

There is a disclaimer on a preview for the game. It says its content is not recommended for children.

