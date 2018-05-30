'Active Shooter' game removed from Steam's game library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An online video game that was the center of controversy has been pulled from online game retailer Steam.

Scroll for more content...

That game was called "Active Shooter."

It would have simulated a school shooting, putting the player in control of the school shooter.

LINK | 'ACTIVE SHOOTER' GAME CREATES CONTROVERSY, SIMULATING A SCHOOL SHOOTING

In a statement emailed to News 10 from Steam's parent company, Valve, they confirmed the removal of the game.

Read the full statement below:

"We have removed the developer Revived Games and publisher ACID from Steam.

This developer and publisher is, in fact, a person calling himself Ata Berdiyev, who had previously been removed last fall when he was operating as "[bc]Interactive" and "Elusive Team". Ata is a troll, with a history of customer abuse, publishing copyrighted material, and user review manipulation. His subsequent return under new business names was a fact that came to light as we investigated the controversy around his upcoming title. We are not going to do business with people who act like this towards our customers or Valve.

The broader conversation about Steam’s content policies is one that we’ll be addressing soon."