U.S. 41 back open after evening crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 are back open in Vigo County.
That's after a crash that happened just south of the Pimento turnoff Sunday evening.
Police told News 10 they believe the driver was trying to avoid hitting a deer. That's when the car went into a ditch and rolled.
Officials say two people inside the car were taken to the hospital.
At this time, no word yet on the extent of their conditions or injuries.
