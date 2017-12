PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An accident in Edgar County has shut down a Paris, Illinois road.

According to the Edgar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, High Street in Paris is shut down from Madison Street to Highland Drive.

The post says the crash involves a semi-trailer and utility poles.

They say the road will be shut down for an "extended period of time."

The sheriff's office says you should find alternative routes.