Academy Sports gives local kids a back to school shopping spree

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kicking a new school year off in style.
Academy Sports once again teamed up with Vigo County CASY to give 30 kids $100 gift cards to the store.
Those gift cards were used to buy clothes, shoes, and backpacks for the upcoming school year.
Volunteers from the store and CASY were on hand to help the kids during their shopping spree.
This is the third year Academy hosted the event.
