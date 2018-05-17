Above All Others: Local Navy sailor to serve on first stealth destroyer

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley native is receiving some recognition as he is set to serve one of the newest ships in the United States Navy.
Petty Officer First Class Jeremy Kowalsky will serve on the Navy's first stealth ship.
PO1 Kowalsky graduated from Turkey Run High School in 2004.
He will be serving on the U.S.S. Thomas Hunder, which is n Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer.
PO1 Kowalsky will be responsible for the operation and maintenance on some of the ships and weapons control systems.
He is set to cast off later this year in Boston.
U.S.S. Thomas Hunder facts
Class: ARLEIGH BURKE class destroyer
Motto: Above All Others
Keel Laid: November 16, 2015
Christened: April, 1, 2017
Length: 513 feet
Beam: 66 feet
Draft: 30.5 feet
Displacement: 9,217 tons
Speed: 30+ knots (34.5 mph)
Propulsion: 4x General Electric LM2500 Gas Turbines 100,000 shp (75,00 kW)
Crew: 27 Officers, 280 Enlisted Personnel
Armament:
-
96 MK41 Vertical Launch System (VLS) cells for Standard Missles, ESSM, Tomahawk, and VLA
-
1 MK34 Gun Weapon System 5"/62
-
1 MK15 Mod 1B 20 CWIS
-
2 MK38 Mod2 25mm Machine Gun System
-
2 MK32 Triple Tube Mount SVTT
Aircraft: 2 SH-60R LAMPS MKIII Helicopters