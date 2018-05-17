Clear

Above All Others: Local Navy sailor to serve on first stealth destroyer

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley native is receiving some recognition as he is set to serve one of the newest ships in the United States Navy.

Petty Officer First Class Jeremy Kowalsky will serve on the Navy's first stealth ship.

PO1 Kowalsky graduated from Turkey Run High School in 2004.

He will be serving on the U.S.S. Thomas Hunder, which is n Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer.

PO1 Kowalsky will be responsible for the operation and maintenance on some of the ships and weapons control systems.

He is set to cast off later this year in Boston.

U.S.S. Thomas Hunder facts

 

Class: ARLEIGH BURKE class destroyer

 

Motto: Above All Others

 

Keel Laid: November 16, 2015

 

Christened: April, 1, 2017

 

Length: 513 feet

 

Beam: 66 feet

 

Draft: 30.5 feet

 

Displacement: 9,217 tons

 

Speed: 30+ knots (34.5 mph)

 

Propulsion: 4x General Electric LM2500 Gas Turbines 100,000 shp (75,00 kW)

 

Crew: 27 Officers, 280 Enlisted Personnel

 

 Armament:

  • 96 MK41 Vertical Launch System (VLS) cells for Standard Missles, ESSM, Tomahawk, and VLA

  • 1 MK34 Gun Weapon System 5"/62

  • 1 MK15 Mod 1B 20 CWIS

  • 2 MK38 Mod2 25mm Machine Gun System

  • 2 MK32 Triple Tube Mount SVTT

 

Aircraft: 2 SH-60R LAMPS MKIII Helicopters

 

