Above All Others: Local Navy sailor to serve on first stealth destroyer

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley native is receiving some recognition as he is set to serve one of the newest ships in the United States Navy.

Petty Officer First Class Jeremy Kowalsky will serve on the Navy's first stealth ship.

PO1 Kowalsky graduated from Turkey Run High School in 2004.

He will be serving on the U.S.S. Thomas Hunder, which is n Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer.

PO1 Kowalsky will be responsible for the operation and maintenance on some of the ships and weapons control systems.

He is set to cast off later this year in Boston.