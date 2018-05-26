ARRESTED: Las Vegas police arrest Kenneth Pitts, Jr. in Nevada campsite

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The man accused of murdering Alice "Anita" Oswald is behind bars.
Kenneth Pitts, Jr. was arrested just before midnight Friday night at a campsite in the state of Nevada.
After receiving information Pitts was in Laughlin, Nevada, the Terre Haute Police Department contacted officers with the Las Vegas Police Department, who made the arrest.
Pitts is currently in the Clark County, Nevada jail.
Officials in Vigo County will soon start the process of extradition to bring him back to Vigo County.
