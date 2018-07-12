ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Attempted murder, robbery, criminal confinement...THPD search for wanted man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The search is on for a Terre Haute man.

Scroll for more content...

Jon Marshall, 40, is wanted for attempted murder, robbery, and criminal confinement.

Terre Haute Police say Marshall is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the investigation stems from a July 8th robbery near the 1900 block of 6th Avenue in Terre Haute.

Details of his case are not being released by police, because they say this is an active investigation.

If you have any information on Marshall, including his location, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or Terre Haute Police at (812) 244-2224.