AMBER ALERT: Indiana officials declare statewide alert for missing one-year-old Fort Wayne girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana officials have declared a statewide Amber Alert.
According to police, the Amber Alert is out of Fort Wayne.
Police are searching for one-year-old Mary Kryder.
Mary is described as a biracial female, 3 feet tall, 30 lbs, black hair, and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a teal shirt, and black sparkly pants.
She was last seen Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 6:00 pm in Fort Wayne and is believed to be in extreme danger.
The suspect is 27-year-old Ikeca Betzner.
Betzner is described as a biracial female, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 133 lbs. She has brown curly hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with gray sleeves and faded blue yoga pants.
Betzner is suspected to be in a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Indiana Autism Awareness plate DD6937.
If you have any information on this incident, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.
