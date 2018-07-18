Clear

AG Curtis Hill’s attorneys speak about case against him

The attorneys for Attorney General Curtis Hill are speaking on his behalf amid allegations that he groped several women at a bar in March.

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 9:55 AM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 11:14 AM
Posted By: WTTV

Kevin Betz and Sandra Blevins conducted a press conference in their offices downtown at 10 a.m.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced last Tuesday that a special prosecutor would be assigned to investigate the allegations against Hill. But lawyers for Hill filed court papers last Thursday challenging the appointment of a special prosecutor.

The documents ask Judge Lisa Borges to recognize there’s no immediate need for a special prosecutor because no criminal allegations have been filed with law enforcement. Hills lawyers are requesting Borges take no further action in selecting one.

At this time a special prosecutor has not yet been appointed.

Hill has maintained that he’s been falsely accused and is innocent until proven guilty. He also says he will not resign, despite calls from Gov. Eric Holcomb and leaders in the state legislature to do so.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com

