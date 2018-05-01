ADA asking dentists to lower opiod prescriptions

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Just last month, $485 million dollars were set aside to continue the nation's efforts to fight the opioid crisis.

Now, many industries that prescribe opioids are looking at their policies.

The dental field may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of prescribed opioids. News 10 spoke with Dr. Darlene Hildebrand of Hildebrand Healthy Smiles in Marshall about that very topic.

Data shows dentists write fewer than 7 percent of U.S. opioid prescriptions. However, new research shows that practice has increased in recent years.

The American Dental Association wants dentists to drastically cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers. That's because of a new study showing that in some cases, ibuprofen and acetaminophen work just as well for dental pain as opioids.

The association announced a new policy in April that basically asks dentists to eliminate opioids as an option if at all possible. But Dr. Hildebrand says this may not be the right approach.

Hildebrand says, "Opioids are a necessity in the dental world. We take out teeth, we need to take out those teeth. We need to do root canals. We need to do implants, and all these things do cause pain for our patients. We want people to be comfortable after they're done with their procedures."

The dentist says it’s important to catch pain early, before it escalates.

Hildebrand says, "A lot of patients will tell you straight up that they don't need anything. If I know that the procedure was more complex, then I'm like, 'Let me just give you something. If you don't use it, that's fine.' But what I'm concerned about with my patients is if that pain starts, it is hard to stop."

Most dentists prescribe less than a week's worth of opioid pills. Because of that, issues with addiction aren't super common.

Hildebrand does feel that rural dentists have the benefit of knowing their patients well, and their medical history. She says this can help when deciding what prescriptions post-procedure are sufficient.

Starting April 1st, dentists in the state of Illinois had another step put in place to help keep opioids out of the hands of addicts.

Hildebrand says, "Before we write pain medication, we're supposed to get on the computer and check to see what their pain level, rather pain prescription history for the past year has been."

Dr. Hildebrand says if you're someone who was prescribed opioids and you didn't use the entire prescription, make sure that you dispose of them properly because you don't want them getting into the hands of anyone who's not you.

Hildebrand says, "The pharmacy that you get them from, the sheriff's departments, all these places have drug takebacks."

If it's one thing Dr. Hildebrand would like to see in the future, it's different options for pain relief for her patients.

Hildebrand says, "It'd be nice if they came out with some even lighter pain medications that really were very effective. Because I really don't think the Tylenol and the Ibuprofen are as effective for real pain as the codeine, and the hydrocodone."

Hildebrand adds, "I've always been a light prescriber. So I've always prescribed for less than a week's time for pain medication. So it hasn't been a big transition for me. But there has been more in the media that's made patients curious about what we're prescribing and why."

If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It's confidential, free and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.