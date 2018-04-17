ACM Awards mark country music's 'party of the year'

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CBS) - A big night for country music, as artists return to Las Vegas for the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Fans will be welcomed with a familiar face as Reba McEntire hosts her 15th show. McEntire is a 16-time ACM award winner, and she’s among the singers competing for Female Vocalist of the Year.

The ceremony will feature a special tribute to the victims and survivors of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last October in Las Vegas. Jason Aldean, who was playing on stage when the gunman opened fire, is up for Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Chris Young is also nominated for male vocalist.

Carrie Underwood's performance of her new single "Cry Pretty" has been highly anticipated. It will mark her first time back on stage after an accident in November. Underwood is also up for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Chris Stapleton has the most nominations for the night. He’s up for eight trophies. Thomas Rhett received 6 nominations; Keith Urban and Songwriter Shane McAnally each received 5 nominations; Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each received 4 nominations; Sam Hunt, Little Big Town and Midland each received 3 nominations; plus Tim McGraw & Faith Hill received their first nomination as Vocal Duo.

The 53rd Annual ACM Awards airs on CBS Sunday night at 8e/7c.