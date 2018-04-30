ACLU lawsuit against Vigo County School Corporation dropped

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A lawsuit against the Vigo County School Corporation has been dropped.

That is according to the school corporation and the ACLU.

The student behind the lawsuit said he was forced to say the Pledge of Allegiance, and when he refused, he was punished.

Employees of the school corporation said it didn't happen like the student claimed.

According to the statement, the voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit by the ACLU of Indiana and the student ends the litigation.

The lawsuit was originally filed last year against the teacher and principal at Fuqua Elementary School.

The lawsuit was originally for compensation and punitive damages.