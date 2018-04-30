ACLU lawsuit against Vigo County School Corporation dropped

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A lawsuit against the Vigo County School Corporation has been dropped.
That is according to the school corporation and the ACLU.
The student behind the lawsuit said he was forced to say the Pledge of Allegiance, and when he refused, he was punished.
Employees of the school corporation said it didn't happen like the student claimed.
According to the statement, the voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit by the ACLU of Indiana and the student ends the litigation.
The lawsuit was originally filed last year against the teacher and principal at Fuqua Elementary School.
The lawsuit was originally for compensation and punitive damages.
Joint Statement from the Vigo County School Corporation, school staff, and ACLU:
"The student in the case was most concerned that constitutional rights of students be assured of protection.
But, from the start, the School Corporation employees involved in this case strongly believed that they did nothing wrong.
Following a preliminary examination of the facts and discussion of the case, the ACLU of Indiana and the Vigo County School Corporation agree that the case should be dismissed.
The School Corporation employees involved in this case understand and comply with the requirements of the First Amendment and Indiana law that affords students with certain rights regarding participation in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Vigo County School Corporation and the ACLU of Indiana applaud the efforts of students who are concerned with constitutional rights and the hard work of teachers and administrators who are committed to protecting them."