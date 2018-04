TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A dangerous trend is on the rise.

Scroll for more content...

AAA reports hit-and-run crash deaths have hit a record high.

The group released new statistics on Thursday.

Researchers found more than one hit-and-run crash happens every minute in the US.

In 2016, hit-and-run crashes caused more than 2,000 deaths.

The majority of those deaths were bicyclists or pedestrians.