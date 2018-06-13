A woman featured in Crime Stoppers behind bars after police say she fell through a ceiling

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The search for a wanted criminal has landed three people behind bars.

Scroll for more content...

Ashley Sharp was featured in last week's Crime Stoppers report.

She had active warrants out of Vigo and Parke Counties.

Acting on a tip, Parke County deputies went to a home on Slaven Road.

LINK | CRIME STOPPERS: ASHLEY SHARP AND JOSHUA CARTER

The homeowner, Gary Bland and another person in the home, Chad Glaze told police that Sharp was not at the home, and then gave consent to search the property.

Sharp was found hiding under insulation in the attic.

Deputies say Sharp was tased after threatening officers with a gun and refusing to cooperate.

Police say she pulled the taser coils out.

Sharp fell through the ceiling and landed on the living room floor.

LINK | SEE THE WABASH VALLEY'S MOST WANTED

At the hospital, police say Sharp took meth out of her bra and ingested it.

Police discovered more drugs, firearms, and a stolen vehicle at the home.

All three were booked into the Parke County Jail on several charges.