A tree for every four parking spaces; Vincennes passes a new green ordinance

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Some developers in Vincennes will have to deal with stricter landscaping rules.
The city council passed changes to an older ordinance on Monday night.
They impact people or companies with areas for vehicles.
The ordinance goes into place when someone applies for a building permit.
The council told us the rules require a tree for every four parking spaces.
That's in addition to a shrub for every parking spot and a grass island for every 16 parking spots.
The city's historic district has its own standards.
