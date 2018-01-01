A third person admits some guilt after a nine-year-old was found dead from starvation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A third person now admits some fault regarding the death of Cameron Hoopingarner.

Sarah Travioli pleaded guilty to four charges on Monday.

She and her two children lived with the Kraemer family.

They were the legal guardians of Cameron, who died at the age of nine.

A medical examiner said the child starved to death.

Travioli admitted to not making a call to report the neglect Cameron suffered.

The other charges she admitted to involve her two children testing positive for methamphetamine.

"We are trying to basically look forward and say, if we win the trial, realistically, what are we going to get a conviction on and realistically, what's the sentence going to be?" Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said.

Travioli will be sentenced on March 5th.

She is currently in the women's prison in Rockville.