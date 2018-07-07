State report reveals closed Knox County pool has 24 critical and non-critical violations, see the report here

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley pool remains closed.

The North Knox Swimland closed its doors on June 19th.

This was reportedly in response to the chlorinator going bad.

News 10 spoke with the Knox County Health Department Friday afternoon.

They told us the state inspected the pool and found 24 critical and non-critical violations.

These violations have forced the pool to remain closed.

Knox County Health Officer Ralph Jacqmain told us the issues may be hard to fix.

"There's probably about 10 things that are really going to be expensive and are going to require some expertise to approve upon before they can open the pool...for public safety reasons," Jacqmain said.

To see the full inspection report, click here.