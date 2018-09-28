Clear

A social media app may have saved a local school from a shooting

A Robinson high school student is in jail after making terroristic threats through snap chat.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 7:44 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) -- The things you post on social media don't just go away. In this case, it landed a teenager behind bars. 

A Robinson high school student faces preliminary charges of falsely making a terrorist threat. 

Robinson Illinois police arrested 18-year old Derek Tye Friday morning. 

They say he used social media to threaten a school shooting.

One snap chat message and almost a 700-mile distance could have been devastating for Robinson. 

"He referenced his desire to shoot up a school and watch people suffer, those are his words," Bryan Danks, the public information officer, and patrolman for Robinson police department. 

Someone who saw the message in Oklahoma reported it to his local police department.

Officers found the person who posted it was in Robinson and immediately called the local authorities. 

Danks says it was just a matter of a call and internet records for the police to figure it out. 

"People that think they're anonymous on the internet aren't actually anonymous and I think this is a good lesson of that," Danks said. 

The Robinson police department posted on their Facebook page about the arrest. They said it's a great example of police agencies working together to keep everyone safe. 

The post has gotten a lot of attention with more than 300 shares. People are commenting on it thanking both agencies for their hard work and dedication. 

One woman commented saying she and other parents were on edge after getting an email from the principal, but the police department helped to calm their nerves. 

Another woman said she was speechless and that you never know when something like this could hit close to home. 

Danks says that the most important take away from all of this is to be sure to report anything you think is suspicious.

"Within a matter of really 14 hours somebody was in jail for this and maybe a tragedy was averted," Danks said. "So, it's important. It's not just empty words if you hear something, say something." 

Tye is currently being held in the Crawford County jail.

Danks said the next step is for a judge to set his bond. The state prosecutor will take over the case from there. 

