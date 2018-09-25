A six-year-old with goals, Canton Allen salutes Sullivan County's sheriff in viral photo

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words.
But for Canton Allen's parents, this picture is priceless.
At the young age of six, Canton's dream is to one day become a K9 police officer.
All decked out in his own police uniform, Canton took advantage of the moment and acknowledged Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom with a salute during the recent Corn Festival Parade.
"He was standing there at attention and you would've thought he was in the military quite honestly. It caught my eye instantly...so I came to attention and saluted him and he saluted me back," Cottom said.
Canton's parents told us he puts on his police outfit as soon as he gets home from school and pretends to catch the bad guys.
