A look back: 2017 transforms Terre Haute's economy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As 2017 comes to a close, we are taking a look back. It's been a year of transformation for Terre Haute, including development downtown.

Scroll for more content...

This year new apartment complexes like Highland Quarters and the Lofts of Haute Maison opened their doors.

With that, brought national businesses like Insomnia Cookies.

Terre Haute’s Chamber of Commerce took over all operations for downtown Terre Haute this year.

Small businesses like Campbell Creek are now calling downtown home along with hundreds of new spaces for college students and community members to live.

Some of these big projects are now having a ripple effect.

“It's something that's been building for several years, but I’d say the primary influx, traffic and interest has really happened over the course of 12 months,” said Kristin Craig, Vice President of the Chamber. “I think we'll continue to see that go strong into 2018.”

Many community members suggest bringing a grocery store to the downtown area. The Chamber says they are working to recruit some sort of market in the future.

The city's growth isn't limited to only downtown!

We also discovered the city is capitalizing on its location. The Chamber says they focused their efforts in 2017 on expanding resources to nearby counties.

The Chamber set out to be the hub of west-central Indiana.

This year they traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with state and federal lawmakers. One of the main discussions included the potential to expand the federal prison in Terre Haute. The Chamber says they are always “shovel ready” for this potential project.

This would bring more jobs to the community.

City leaders also learned in 2017 that Terre Haute has the resources to train more people for national defense. The Chamber mentions the 181st Intelligence Wing, the Terre Haute airport and several universities as assets for defense development.

This is one of the main projects city leaders are focusing on for 2018.

The Chamber continues to host state and federal lawmakers to Terre Haute. They want to create lasting relationships, so legislators are aware of the city’s needs.