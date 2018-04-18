Clear

A local coffee shop has a grand reopening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Breakfast is the most important meal of the day...and one local coffee shop is giving you the chance to experience it in a unique way.

Community leaders held a grand reopening for the Meeting Grounds.

It's a coffee shop for people recovering from addiction.

Meeting Grounds teamed up with Launch Terre Haute for the new initiative.

It added a new cereal bar and hand roasted coffee.

Those ideas are the brainchild of two local college students.

Organizers say it's a way to have more community involvement with the shop.

The new addition is called Milky Way Cafe.

It also serves to teach college students how to run and operate their own businesses.

