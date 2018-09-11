A hometown team honors a hero

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new monument will serve as a permanent reminder of the sacrifice made by a Wabash Valley man.

Tuesday, the North Knox Boys Soccer Team honored 1st Lieutenant Clayton Cullen with a flag dedication ceremony. Cullen was a North Knox graduate and served as assistant coach before his death in a training exercise earlier this year.

Soccer Mom Jennifer Shaw says, "It was very heartfelt to see everyone from the community."

American Legion Post #73 presented a flag to the seniors on the team. The players then hoisted the flag up a pole paid for by the North Knox Booster Club. The Class Act Show Choir sang the Star Spangled Banner before a prayer and moment of silence for Lt. Cullen.

A stone was also donated by Sims Monuments detailing why the flag flies near the soccer field.

Those who knew Cullen say he was active in the lives of his players and he taught them the rules of the game and of life.

Senior Soccer Mom Amy Kaetzel says, "Whenever he was home, whenever he was in town he was always at the field helping his dad, teaching the boys, not only about how to play soccer but what it's like to be a young man in the world and the type of person that they should be."

Efforts to honor Cullen were organized by the senior soccer moms.

Mom Jenni Decoursey says, "We've worked really hard on this project and to see everyone come out tonight and support the Cullen family and our soccer team, it was just really overwhelming."

The dedication was also made possible thanks to help from Dr. Darrel Bobe, Jared Sucerman and Kent Doades.