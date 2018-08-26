A holiday for the hounds

(CNN) - If it seems like your dog has an actual bone to pick with you today, it may be because they know it's National Dog Day, and they want another treat!
Founded in 2004 by animal advocate Colleen Paige, August 26th is a day to celebrate our furry friends of all breeds.
Whether your mutt is short or tall, long haired or short haired, give them a little extra love today!
