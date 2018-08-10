Taking to the air for a glimpse at the past

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Terre Haute Air Show is right around the corner. Pieces of history are starting to fly into Terre Haute Regional airport. Pilots and their planes are getting ready for the big day.

One family owns a C-47 A plane that was built in 1944. It was plane used to carry gear, cargo, and men into combat during World War II.

"It came off the factory assembly line on June 2nd, 1944. It was then six days late transferred to the Canadian government June 8th," Jordan Brown, the owner of the plane said. "Right from there right into combat. Then June 13th it landed in Europe. It missed D-Day by just a week."

The plane is modeled off of luxury airplanes that had just started production. When the war started those factories quickly transitioned into making these, warplanes.

When the Brown family bought it about a year ago it was going essentially going to be scrapped.

"We spent about a little over a year with the restoration and it's still got a lot of work to be done," Nicole Brown, owner of the plane said. "But, aesthetically it's come a long way."

The C-47 has most of the original pieces. They did have to replace some things like the brakes and tires, but when you step into the plane it feels like you're going back in time.

The entire Brown family is involved in the project. Both of their sons helped to restore the plane. Cutting and wrapping individual pieces of installation to put into the navigation part of the plane.

"Aviation is a passion for our entire family," Nicole said. "Our boys are heavily involved in it as much as we are."

For the Brown's owning a C-47 WWII aircraft was something to check off the bucket list.

"I think we always had the 'one day dream' that this would maybe happen. Then one day we had the opportunity to buy one," she said.

Even though it's been a year they still love flying in it and telling people about the history.

"I think it's still surreal," Nicole said.

"Yeah, it's a grand old lady to fly," Jordan said.

Jordan and Nicole are going to be flying the plane at the start and end of the show. They will be carrying the Patriot Parachuters as they jump from the plane.

This is just one of the planes that are going to be at the Terre Haute Air Show next weekend. It's also not the only one that from the WWII era.

You still have time to order general admission tickets to the show. You can do that by going to their website here.

You can also get tickets to fly on some individual aircrafts during the show. You can do that by going to tents on the west side of the show and signing up.