A different type of exercise also happened as a tribute on Memorial Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Common Ground Crossfit and Yoga hosted Murph workout classes.

It consists of a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats, and, another mile run.

The owner of the gym says this workout is a way to show respect.

Scroll for more content...

"Kind of struggle through it, and as you do it, you might want to quit, but you think about what they've done for us, and it keeps you going," said Molly Pabst | Coach & Owner, Common Ground Crossfit + Yoga

This is the third year the event has happened at this gym.

Each year, the classes grow.

The Murph workout was inspired by a Navy Seal killed in action in 2005.