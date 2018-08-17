Clear
A circus in the air, Alabama Boys gear up for the air show

With all of the high flying performers at the Terre Haute Air Show this weekend, one acts aims to bring a little comic relief.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 4:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With all of the high flying performers at the Terre Haute Air Show this weekend, one acts aims to bring a little comic relief.

Greg Koontz and The Alabama Boys have been performing at air shows since 1974.

The arrived in town on Thursday and started preparing for the big show on Friday.

Koontz says they are described as a high flying circus.

One of the stunts they pull off is landing a plane on the back of a pick-up truck.

You can catch them at the Terre Haute Air Show on Saturday and Sunday.

Showers and storms tonight, fog early tomorrow
