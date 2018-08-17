TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With all of the high flying performers at the Terre Haute Air Show this weekend, one acts aims to bring a little comic relief.
Greg Koontz and The Alabama Boys have been performing at air shows since 1974.
The arrived in town on Thursday and started preparing for the big show on Friday.
Koontz says they are described as a high flying circus.
One of the stunts they pull off is landing a plane on the back of a pick-up truck.
You can catch them at the Terre Haute Air Show on Saturday and Sunday.
Related Content
- A circus in the air, Alabama Boys gear up for the air show
- With 32,000 tickets already sold, organizers gear up for Terre Haute Air Show
- Air Show road closures, parking, events
- More performers announced for 2018 Terre Haute Air Show
- Clydesdale horses added to the air show roster
- Terre Haute Air Show is just 58 Days Away
- Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air
- Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in town for air show
- Jets start touching down for Terre Haute Air Show
Scroll for more content...