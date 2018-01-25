A bumpy ride: Reporting potholes in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Terre Haute is swamped with calls reporting potholes.

Earlier this week, News 10 told you keeping up with road repairs is the best way to prevent potholes. The city says normally roads have a lifetime of 10 years before potholes start to become a problem.

$2 million is set aside to repave roads in Terre Haute this year. That’s thanks to the road funding bill passed in 2017.

We discovered this doesn’t meet the needs of the city. The Street Department says simply repaving one mile on 7th Street this summer cost $900,000.

Here’s what you can do to make sure potholes get filled:

- By phone: dial 311 on any phone to reach City Hall. You can also call (812) 244-2311.

- By email: describe the service needed and the address to 311Center@terrehaute.in.gov

- Self-reporting online: visit the city website and follow the 311 Center steps.

The city tells News 10 they get to all calls within 24 hours, weather permitting.

“It's been in place for a couple of years now, but people are still getting used to the idea. But yeah 311, you can dial it from your cell phone. Anything inside the city we'll handle,” said Chuck Ennis with the Terre Haute Street Department.