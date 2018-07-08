A berry good time: Summer berry bash sees success in first event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was all about a "berry" good time on Saturday!

People came out to the first-ever Summer Berry Bash in Terre Haute.

The bash included live music, games and blackberry picking.

Organizers hoped to let people know about the Fresh On Cypress, a blackberry farm right here in Terre Haute!

"What I really love is to see the parents, three generations in the patch," said Owner Lindy Miller, "A lot of times the grandparents will come with the parents and the little ones will be out there."

The patch is open for picking during the week and on Saturday.