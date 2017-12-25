A Christmas tradition at the movie theaters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Christmas is a day to spend opening presents, eating good food and having quality time with family. But, for some the day wouldn't be complete without a trip to the movies.
Virtually everything is closed on Christmas day. But, for movies theaters everywhere it is notably one of their busiest days of the year.
It's a big day for AMC Showplace 12 in Terre Haute.
Susan Bumgardner says it's part of her family's Christmas celebration.
"It's a family tradition to come see a movie," Bumgardner said.
A crowded theater all to see a movie on the big screen.
Sean Patterson is very excited to see the Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
"I've been wanting to see it for a while," Patterson said. "I decided Christmas would be a good day to come."
Patterson brought his dad with him.
"I don't see my parents all that often," Patterson said. "So it's good to come see a movie with my dad when I can. It's a nice time to spend with family."
Taking a seat at the movie theaters, is just the place some people want to be.