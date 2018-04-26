A $1 donation scores you a soft pretzel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks National Pretzel Day and Ben's Soft Pretzels is celebrating by giving away pretzels in exchange for a donation.

Scroll for more content...

Terre Haute is home to two Ben's locations, one inside Meijer and the other inside Walmart south.

Both locations were extremely busy.

They were giving away pretzels with a $1 dollar (or more) donation.

The donation goes to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

The money will be used to build new Intrepid Spirit Centers for military personnel who've been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.