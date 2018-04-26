Clear

A $1 donation scores you a soft pretzel

Thursday marks National Pretzel Day and Ben's Soft Pretzels is celebrating by giving away pretzels in exchange for a donation.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 4:04 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks National Pretzel Day and Ben's Soft Pretzels is celebrating by giving away pretzels in exchange for a donation.

Scroll for more content...

Terre Haute is home to two Ben's locations, one inside Meijer and the other inside Walmart south.

Both locations were extremely busy.

They were giving away pretzels with a $1 dollar (or more) donation.

The donation goes to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

The money will be used to build new Intrepid Spirit Centers for military personnel who've been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Colder This Weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It